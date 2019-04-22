police arrest 24 suspects in connection with bombings

Sri Lanka Police say 24 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the series of explosions that rocked the country on Easter Sunday (April 21).The suspects are being detained in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and interrogated.Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said yesterday's multiple bombings killed 290 people and injured more than 500 people. Among the dead are 27 foreign nationals.

Six Bombs exploded at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana, and Zion Church in Batticaloa while hotels Kingsbury, Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grands came under attack. A Seventh bomb exploded near the National Zoo in Dehiwala.

In addition to the police and police Special Task Force (STF) the three armed forces have been deployed to ensure security of the country. Accordingly over 1000 military personnel have been deployed for security of Colombo, according to the Army.

Meanwhile, the Air Force has been assigned for the security of the Katunayake and Mattala International airports and they have already begun inspections. In addition, the airport security sections also conduct security and inspection activities.

According to SLAF Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne, passengers traveling overseas can obtain information from the telephone number 116.Meanwhile, a special operations unit of the police headquarters, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of External Affairs has been established.

Information can be obtained from Ministry of Defense on 0112 322 485. Foreign nationals can obtain information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 0112 32 30 15 Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said.