BIA road re-opened

The entry road to the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake has been opened after inspecting a suspicious car at the airport’s outer car park.

Navy protection for Colombo prisons

Navy personnel have been deployed at the access road to prison in Colombo and suburbs ,to ensure safety of the Prisons in Colombo. Navy persons are deployed to the Welikada Prison, the Welikada Prison Hospital, the Magazine Prison and the Colombo-bound prison Following the series of explosions reported recently, the Prisons Department had requested the Defense Ministry to provide security to Colombo Prisons.

Army protection for Mawanella

Army troops have been deployed in the Mawanella Area following the findingof a suspicious motorcycle It was reported that the Army had provided security to the Mawanella public market complex.

