UK sends counter-terrorism team to Sri Lanka

Britain has sent a team of counter-terrorism police to Sri Lanka after the bombing attacks on Easter Sunday.UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said family liaison officers had been sent to Sri Lanka to support and assist the families of British victims and help with repatriation of their bodies.“The attack was complex, tightly co-ordinated and designed to cause maximum chaos, damage and heartbreak,” Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“The UK will never stand by in the face of such evil, so today we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka, who have been making enormous strides towards stability and peace after the conclusion of the civil war almost 10 years ago.”Hunt spoke with Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana, on Monday evening to offer his condolences and UK’s assistance with the investigation.