New Chief Justice and Acting IGP appointed

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya as the Chief Justice of Sri Lanka. Accordingly, Jayasuriya was sworn in as the new Chief Justice before President Sirisena at the President’s Office, this morning (29).

Solicitor General President’s Counsel Dappula de Livera has been appointed the Acting Attorney General. Meanwhile, Additional Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne has been appointed the new Auditor General.

Apart from the above mentioned appointments, Senior DIG C. D Wickramaratne has been appointed the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).Former IGP N. K. Ilangakoon has been appointed as the advisor to the Ministry of Defense, stated the President’s Media Division. All new appointees received their letters of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena, earlier today.