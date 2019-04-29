New Chief Justice and Acting IGP appointed

Solicitor General President’s Counsel Dappula de Livera has been appointed the Acting Attorney General. Meanwhile, Additional Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne has been appointed the new Auditor General.
Apart from the above mentioned appointments, Senior DIG C. D Wickramaratne has been appointed the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).Former IGP N. K. Ilangakoon has been appointed as the advisor to the Ministry of Defense, stated the President’s Media Division. All new appointees received their letters of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena, earlier today.