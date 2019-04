Strong windy and showery condition is expected over the island today and tomorrow.Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in Northern, North central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur over most parts of the island.Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm can be are also likely at some places in elsewhere.

General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.