Terror attacks: CID takes 44 suspects into custody

The CID has so far taken into custody 44 suspects with regard to the April 21 Easter Sunday suicide terror attacks, said Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara during the daily update of the security situation in the country and the progress of the investigations as at yesterday. “Another 15 suspects have been arrested by the TID and interrogations are currently underway. In relation to the Easter attack we had released the photographs and details of six most wanted suspects by the CID. As a result, the CID had been able to take into custody three of the most wanted suspects from this group.

The wife of Mohommed Zaharan was admitted to the Ampara Hospital. He said the CID suspects that two other suspects Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sahara and Mohommed Kasim Mohommed Rilwan had both perished in the suicide bombings. However, in order to confirm the suspicion, the CID is expected to carry out a DNA test on the suspected bodies,” he noted.

The Air Force has been entrusted with providing security to the two main international airports at Katunayake and Mattala including the prevention of any individual or group introducing an explosives device to the airport or on board an aircraft, said Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne. “Operations are continuing to ensure its security and the overall security at the airports have been enhanced and vehicle, baggage and personnel checks have been implemented along with a number of measures deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the passengers and the facilities,” he said adding that the Air Force assures everyone that the safety of the two international airports is secure and is under the due consideration of the Sri Lanka Air Force and there is no cause for concern.

Explaining the operations carried out by the Air Force personnel he said, “On April 28 at the Finance Park area in Ekala, one person was captured by the Air Force in the possession of five mobile phones, one rifle, one sword, two daggers, two shot gun ammunition, 10 ammunition casings and three spent ammunition rounds. This person was handed over to the Ja-Ela Police for further investigations. Around 7.00 pm on the same day during a house search operation in the Raddolugama Housing scheme, one suspect was arrested over the possession of six swords, a rifle and rifle rounds. This suspect was handed over to the Ja-Ela Police for further investigations.

During a search conducted in the Cruise Park area in Ekala, the Air Force had arrested four suspects including a female having in their mobile phones videos of ISIS decapitations as well as photos of the recent attacks on the churches and hotels in Colombo. Two daggers were also found in their possession and they were handed over to the Ja-Ela Police for onward action. The Air Force Ratmalana conducted a search operation at the Mount Lavinia courts grounds last morning.”The Air Force Spokesman also warned against the use of any kind of drone until further notice and those violating the directive would be dealt with.

Explaining the role played by the Sri Lanka Army under the present situation in the country Military Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the army has a proven procedure in providing security. “Accordingly, operations were carried out covering the whole country and the army has already taken measures to identify terrorists in the East, West and all other provinces. The Saindamarudu operation is one such successful operation. The captures suspects and items are directed for investigations. Even at this moment search and arrests are being carried out. The public is encouraged to provide any information that would lead to such arrests. However, the public is adviced not to be misled by rumours being spread over social media.”

The Navy has also been acting hand in hand with the other forces to ensure the safety and security of the country. Explaining the operations carried out by the Navy, Navy Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said during the past 24 hours the Navy had taken into custody a car, two motorcycles and a three wheeler and had arrested 11 persons during search operations throughout the country. “In Jaffna the Navy had apprehended four persons over the possession of several publications related to extremist groups. They were arrested and handed over to the police. During search operations in Colombo, the Navy had apprehended three persons along with extremist publications and a person was also arrested while selling fake ID cards. The Navy has taken over the task of cleaning up and renovation of the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade and has obtained the services of the same architect who had built the Kachchathivu island church. In a couple of months the Kochchikade Church would be restored to its former glory,” he assured.

With regard to the Norochcholai power plant and the drone sighting he said the Navy has doubled security at the facility and other vital installations along the coastal belt.