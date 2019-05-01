Committee probing Easter attacks records statements

May 01, 2019

    The Special Investigation Committee appointed to probe Easter Sunday terror attacks has recorded statements from former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.The Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena on April 21 to conduct investigations into the series of incidents occurred in 08 places of the country due to the explosions, commenced its works on April 22.

    Headed by Supreme Court Judge Vijith K. Malalgoda, the Committee consists of former IGP N.K. Ilangakoon and former Law & Order Ministry Secretary Padamasiri Jayamanne.The Committee has recorded statements from several high-ranking state officials including the former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and outgoing IGP Pujith Jayasundara, the PMD said.

    It is scheduled to obtain statements from many persons and through the paper advertisements published in several leading newspapers on April 25, requesting the public and institutions to submit their opinions and information in this regard to the Investigation Committee.

    The Special Investigation Committee kindly requests the persons who are interested to submit information to send those facts in writing to the following address.

    P.O. Box 2306
    Colombo.
    Or Fax No. 011-2100446

    Or email to:
