The 26th commemoration ceremony of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena in front of the Premadasa statue near the Hulftsdorp Court Complex, today (01). Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Ministers and MPs, Madam Hema Premadasa and others participated in this event.