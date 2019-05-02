Churches urged to cancel services next Sunday

His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has requested the churches across the country not to conduct Masses next Sunday due to the prevailing security concerns. Following the terror attacks on three churches, three luxury hotels and one lodge which were carried out on Easter Sunday (April 21st), security was beefed up in the island.

Considering the threatened security at churches, resulted due to the series of bombings, the Sunday services were cancelled on April 28th. Instead, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith delivered a special Sunday Mass at the Catholic Archbishop’s House in Colombo, which was aired live on television island-wide.

However, Sunday services are being cancelled for a second consecutive weekend as the government warned of more possible attacks by the same group that carried out Easter suicide bombings. In the aftermath of the attacks, the Jummah prayers scheduled for Friday were cancelled and Muslims were requested to offer prayers at their respective homes.The terror attacks on April 21st killed more than 250 including 36 foreigners, while many more sustained injuries.

Special vehicle check in Vavuniya

A special search operation on vehicles will be conducted in Vavuniya based on the information received by the security forces, stated the Police. Accordingly, security forces will set up roadblocks in several areas of Vavuniya and carry out the search operations.

Vehicles arriving from the South will be subjected to special scrutiny and particular attention will be given to several vehicles with number plates identified through the information received by intelligence units, the Police said.

Meanwhile, many search operations were carried out in several areas of the island today (02). Suspicious items and explosives have been discovered in these missions.