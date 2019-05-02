May 02, 2019

    May 02, 2019
    Search operation underway to find suspicious vehicles

    A special search operation on vehicles will be conducted in Vavuniya based on the information received by the security forces, stated the Police. Accordingly, security forces will set up roadblocks in several areas of Vavuniya and carry out the search operations.

    Vehicles arriving from the South will be subjected to special scrutiny and particular attention will be given to several vehicles with number plates identified through the information received by intelligence units, the Police said.

    Meanwhile, many search operations were carried out in several areas of the island today (02). Suspicious items and explosives have been discovered in these missions.

