UN Under Secretary-General meets PM

United Nations Under-Secretary General Miguel Angel Moratinos visited Sri Lanka and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, expressing his condolences with regard to the Easter Sunday terror attacks and pledging the UN's support to the government of Sri Lanka. The UN Under-Secretary said the entire international community is behind Sri Lanka at this difficult time. The Secretary-General had personally asked the Under-Secretary General to express their condolences and to assure Sri Lanka that the entire UN system is behind the Prime Minister and the Sri Lankan government.