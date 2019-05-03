PM visits Zion Church

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the recently bombed Zion Church in Batticaloa this morning to inquire into the present situation and inspect damages caused to the church.Prime Minister pledging to eradicate ISIS terrorism from Sri Lanka, requested the public to support the Tri-Forces by giving information they have on the ISIS militants or those who aid them.

He emphasized that all Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim and Catholic communities need to work in unity at this critical moment to successfully confront the challenges before the country.The Prime Minister also talked to the people who gathered near the church during the visit. The PM also paid compensations to the family members of those who died or injured during the attacks. A compensation of Rs 1 million was paid to the family members of those who died during the attacks and compensations to a maximum of Rs 500,000 were paid to the injured persons.

“Many suspects have been arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks. Foreign organizations too have extended their support to the investigations. We utilize modern tools and methodologies for the investigations. These attacks were carried out by few extremists. The nation should defeat them in unison,” he said.

Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara and John Amaratunga, State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, MP Kavinda Jayawardena and members of clergy also participated