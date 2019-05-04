Requests public support to defeat ISIS terrorism

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, pledging to eradicate ISIS terrorism from Sri Lanka, requested the public to support the Tri-Forces by giving information they have on the ISIS militants or those who aid them. The Prime Minister made this request yesterday when he inspected the Zion Church in Batticaloa which came under a suicide attack on the Easter Sunday.

He emphasized that all Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim and Catholic communities need to work in unity at this critical moment to successfully confront the challenges before the country. The Prime Minister also spoke to the people who gathered near the church during the visit.

The PM also paid compensation to the family members of those who died or were injured during the attacks. Compensation of Rs. 1 million was paid to the family members of those who died during the attacks and compensation to a maximum of Rs.500, 000 was paid to the injured persons.“Many suspects have been arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Foreign organisations too have extended their support to the investigations.We utilize modern tools and methodologies for the investigations.These attacks were carried out by a few extremists. The nation should defeat them in unison,” the Prime Minister said.Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara and John Amaratunga, State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, MP Kavinda Jayawardena and members of the clergy also participated.