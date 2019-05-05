May 05, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    political Current Affairs

    The Report of the Former Army chiefs to President

    May 05, 2019
    The Report of the Former Army chiefs to President

    A report compiled by former security chiefs on the current security situation in the country and proposals for action to be taken for national security, was handed over by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat Friday (03rd).Former Chief of Defence General Jagath Jayasuriya, Former Commander of Air Force Air Marshal Roshan Gunathilake, Former Navy Commanders Admiral Wasanatha Karannagoda, Admiral Jayanath Colambage, Former IPGs Mahinda Balasuriya and Mr. Chandra Franando were also present on this occasion. Later, the President joined with them for a brief discussion.

    « Pope Francis’s letter to Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith - Police to search Colombo schools today »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2