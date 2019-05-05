Police to search Colombo schools today

Police will conduct a search operation today in Colombo schools and its surroundings in preparation for the commencement of the second academic term. Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara, therefore, requested citizens to prevent parking their vehicles in the surrounding areas past 1.00 p.m. making way for the search operation to be conducted.

“The public need not be alarmed,” he stressed adding that the Police is issuing a prior warning to prevent any panic among the populace. He also requested the public to also refrain from parking near schools tomorrow after 1 p.m. to make way for the special operation. “Meanwhile security arrangements have been made for the commencement of the new term in the coordination of school staff,” he said adding that Police headquarters has provided the necessary instructions to respective Police stations.

The Police have also now announced designated areas for school vans after the commencement of the new term.Accordingly, parks and grounds in various areas will be used as parking spaces for nearby schools Gunasekara said. The government had decided to delay the opening of schools following the suicide bomb attacks around the country on April 26. The second term of schools will commence tomorrow, May 6 for Grades 6 to 13 in all government schools.

However, the second term of students attending Grades 1 to 5 will only commence on May 13

-