Universities to be reopened after assurance from security forces

The University Grants Commission (UGC) says that universities will be re-opened after the security forces ensure the security of university premises.The UGC has informed all Universities not to commence academic activities without their advice on security clearance. Therefore University will not re-open as scheduled before until permission is given by the National Security Council and the new date of commencement of academic activities will be informed soon.

Once the security units check the premises of all universities, the status will be reported. Thereafter, the vice chancellors can decide on the dates to recommence their respective universities. Meanwhile, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Sri Jayewardenepura University: Senior Prof. Sudantha Liyanage, in a statement to media said all academic activities, including post graduate and external degree programs have been postponed indefinitely until further notice.It has been scheduled to re-open Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences from 8th May 2019 and other Faculties from 13th May 2019.