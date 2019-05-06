Island wide search operations

Security forces continue to conduct search operations valiantly island-wide yesterday.

Kattankudy

Several suspects were arrested and multiple weapons were seized in the process. One of the two houses in Kaththankudy suspected to have been used for training and coordinating attacks by those responsible for the Easter Sunday attack, was inspected on May 05. This discovery was based on information provided by an individual named Mohamed Abdul Rauf who was arrested on suspicion this morning.

Police stated that Mohamed Cassim Mohammed Rilwan, the suspect who exploded himself in Saindamaruthu, Kalmunai, had lived in the house. It was revealed that this house belongs to a suspect involved in the murder of two policemen in Vavunathivu. A stock of explosives and chemical substances were discovered in the three-story residence.

It had come to light that the water tank stand on the rooftop was used to observe the surrounding areas.Meanwhile, security forces discovered 235 sharp knives during search operations in Deen Road, Kattankudy. Police stated that that stock of knives was packed in two containers and thrown into a water stream.

Ilukhena junction, Ampara

While inspecting a shop located at the Ilukhena junction on the Ampara and Akkaraipattu main road, security forces arrested three individuals under suspicion. Twenty four (24) T-56 bullets, 7 rifle ammo, 2 bullet shells, 3 detonators and multiple sets of military camouflage uniforms were discovered.

Kandy

Three individuals, suspected to have connections with banned National Thawheed Jamath organization, were arrested in Udathalawinna, Kandy. Police stated that a stock of T-56 bullets was discovered in the possession of the suspects.

When interrogating these suspects, it was revealed that another stock of T-56 bullets was thrown into a marshy area in Nawayalathanna, near the Polgolla reservoir. Subsequently, security forces launched a search operation in the respective area, and discovered multiple CDs containing extremist Islamic speeches.

Embilipitiya

Following an inspection of a suspicious van on the Embilipitiya-Middeniya road, security forces arrested two individuals. It was revealed that the respective van was obtained on a rental basis from Katuwapitiya and the apprehended individuals are residents of Saindamaruthu and Kalmunai. Their mobile phones contained multiple videos of extremist Islamic lectures. The suspects were produced before the Embilipitiya magistrate and were remanded until tomorrow(May 06).

Kohuwala

Based on information received by the Kohuwala police, security forces arrested two suspects and seized an air rifle, 2 laptops, a computer central processing unit, 5 mobiles, and two i-pads while inspecting a two-story house in Greenpath Avenue, Kohuwala. Ipalogama

The army inspected a building belonging to the now banned National Thawheed Jamath organization, in Ipalogama last evening. The army seized multiple documents during the inspection.

Welimada

During search operations in the Welimada town, the Welimada police along with the Air force arrested 6 suspicious individuals who failed to verify their identity.

Chilaw

A suspicious individual clad in clothing similar to military camouflage was arrested near a shrine in Chilaw.

Madampe

Following a tip-off from locals, two individuals who resided in a suspicious manner, adjacent to the Madampe town, were arrested by security forces. Police stated that these individuals had arrived from Kurunegala.