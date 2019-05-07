Speaker laments over behaviour of certain Parliamentarians

The book launch of the Sinhala translation of ‘A Clerk Reminisces’, ‘Galumuwadora Sita Diyawannawata’ (Galle Face to Diyawannawa) authored by former Parliament General Secretary Nihal Seneviratne was held at the Mahaweli Center in Colombo under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya last evening.Here, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya being greeted by former Parliament General Secretary Nihal Seneviratne on the occasion.



The behaviour of some of our present day Parliamentarians leaves a lot to be desired. Therefore, the party leaders have a huge responsibility in selecting suitable and qualified candidates to be Parliamentarians, said Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.He stated this addressing the launching ceremony of the ‘Galumuwadora Sita Diyawannawata’ (Galle Face to Diyawannawa) book authored by former Parliamentary General Secretary Nihal Seneviratne. This is the Sinhala translation of the ‘A Clerk Reminisces’ of Seneviratne. The ceremony was held at the Mahaweli Center in Colombo last evening.

The Speaker said although the Sri Lankan Parliament has been furbished with the latest technical equipment, its reputation has been tarnished today due to a small number of MPs who behave in an improper manner.

He said the Constitutional Crisis and its developments also bore a black mark our Parliament’s history.

Therefore, he requested all party leaders to take the responsibility of selecting suitable candidates and also take necessary action against the wrongdoers.

Communist Party of Sri Lanka Leader D.E.W. Gunasekara and Prof. P.G. Punchihewa also addressed the ceremony.