Forces in control, don’t be misled by rumors - Army Chief

Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake called on the public not be misled by fake information and rumours and stressed that normalcy will be restored. “Keep your full confidence in the Security Forces who eradicated 30 years of terrorism and brought peace to the country as the community that defends the country,” the Army Commander said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting at the Defence Ministry on Monday Senanayake also requested the public not to panic and be affected by a fear psychosis. He appealed to all to sort out information available with discretion and rationality without falling prey to untruth. He said the Army, Security Forces and the Police have adopted all possible strategies to bring the situation under control up until now since the moment that tragedy struck the country.

“The Tri - services have been vested with all powers under Emergency Regulations by the government and the forces have taken all necessary action to provide security to all public places and most vulnerable locations,”he said. The Army commander said instructions and orders have already been given to the Security Forces to round up extremists who have committed these crimes and those who still intend to commit such extremist acts. Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda also spoke.