Elaborate measures to strengthen security - Navy Commander

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva yesterday said the Navy has taken elaborate measures to strengthen security in all the harbours in the country.Making a special statement the Navy Commander said the in addition the Navy was supporting all other measures to ensure national security.

He said the Navy has strengthened surveillance in the seas around the country to stop any illegal activities.He further said that Navy will continue to keep a strict vigil in the seas and harbours around the country in order to ensure national security.