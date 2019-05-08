Air Force to ensure safety of BIA passengers - Commander

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy yesterday said the Air Force has taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of passengers who use the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. Making the a special statement, the Air Force Commander said the Air Force had taken steps to strengthen security at the BIA following the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.
He said the Air Force while supporting measures to strengthen security on the ground had also made elaborate arrangements to face any threat which can emerge from the skies. “The Sri Lanka Air Force is conducting search and clearance operations as preventive measures to ensure the security and maintain the law and order,” he added.