Ranga won the Golden Award at the XXI International Flim Festival in Moscow

1,218 films and TV productions of 78 countries were contesting in 12 categories at this International Film Festival. The DetectiveFEST, which is organized by the production company Detective, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, featured films (full-length and short films), documentary films and TV series, animation films, thematic TV programmes and TV spots, produced by film and TV companies.

Six nominees from Sri Lanka Rupavahini (TV) Corporation were contesting in three categories. Short films Shadows, directed by Mr. Athula Peiris, and Pots of Milk, directed by Mr. Ranga Bandaranayake were nominated under the category of “Game film (short film) detective, law enforcement, military and antiterrorist”. A Taste of Ceylon Tea, directed by Mr. Shiran Ratnayake, and The Silence, were contesting under the “Civil society” - about citizens' fight for their rights” category, while The Swallow Nest Racket and The Elephant Story, directed by Ms. Nishadi Ruwanmalie were contesting under the “Environmental crimes - the fight against crimes in the field of ecology” catgory.

Sri Lankan nominees received second highest number of awards (five awards) at the festival, with the highest number of awards being awarded to Russian contenders. On 02nd May 2019, Mr. Ranga Bandaranayake and his spouse met with Ambassador of Sri Lanka, H. E. Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka and Madam Sanja Jayatilleka at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow.