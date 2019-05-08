Dengue Prevention Week from today

Sri Lanka Ministry of Health has declared the week from today to May 14 as a National Dengue Prevention Week to launch island wide cleaning campaigns for mosquito eradication. However due to the current situation in the country, the mosquito control operations will be conducted only on three days from today.

Accordingly, Dengue eradication programs will be carried out on the 8th, 9th and 10th of this month covering 75 MOH Divisions in 18 districts. With the South West monsoons activated, there is a greater risk of dengue mosquitoes breeding. About 16,000 dengue cases have been identified during the first 4 months of this month. Out of them, 23 have succumbed to the disease.

Specialist Dr. Hasitha Tissera, Medical Epidemiologist, of Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry has said that steps should be taken to eradicate the larvae using larvicides to prevent dengue mosquitoes breeding. He said that health officials, Red Cross and Sarvodaya Officials will visit the relevant households for check-ups. The health authorities request the public to keep their premises free of mosquito breeding grounds.