Not allow terrorists to divide the Sri Lankan nation’ -President says in the East

Under the new national security programme, all citizens have been guaranteed the right to live in a society free of fear and suspicion.Discuss with Islamic religious leaders and solve the problems of the MuslimsPointing out that terrorism has not won anywhere in the world, President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that the brutality of the extremist terrorism should not be allowed to divide the nation of Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena made this observation when he met with the Eastern Province State Officials and the Muslim youths of the province in a tour of the Sindamardu area in Kalmunai today (08th) morning. The President emphasized that the incident on April 21st is not a problem in Sri Lanka, but a global terrorism connected with it. President Sirisena said that our security forces are maneuvering operations towards the successful conclusion to eradicate terrorism. He said the international powers are against this international terrorist group and extend support to our efforts to eradicate this menace.

The President requested the people not to contribute to the terrorist activities and be unite to strengthen national unity and reconciliation. He also said that everyone should dedicate themselves to strengthening national unity and reconciliation.The President visited Sindamardu this (08th) morning and joined the Eastern Provincial State Officials at Kalmunai.

People’s Representatives, Government Officials and the Security Forces officials were also present at the meeting. At the meeting, the President said that the country’s national security activities are now being implemented with a new outline and plan, with a clear reform program implemented by the Security Forces. He further said that the programme ensured the right of all citizens to live in a free society without fear or suspicion.

The President said that when the security forces successfully defeated terrorism, the public officials should take measures to end the fear of the people and to restore trust and understanding among the people. The President thanked the Security Forces and Government Officials for their commitment to the motherland when carrying out security operations after the unfortunate incidents on April 21st. He also appreciated the humanitarian operation carried out by the Security Forces in close collaboration with the Muslim community.

Governor of Eastern Province M.L.A.M. Hezbollah said that our security forces are working very closely with the Muslim community and are implementing the programme to protect the people and protect the national security. He also said that no allegation has been leveled by the Muslim community regarding the activities of the security forces. President of Sindamardu Jumma Mosque Y.M.M. Hinapaha presented a special memento to the President. Thereafter, the President Sirisena joined the meeting with Muslim youths in the area.

The President said that the brutal terrorism would not deter the progress of the motherland and he would fulfill the responsibility of destroying this brutal terrorism. He also said that he is carrying out the duty not to embarrass any people in the country. The President told the youth to take responsibility for Sri Lankan Motherland by not allowing terrorism to be tolerated. He also said that solutions will be provided for the problems of the Muslim community based on the advice and guidance of the Islamic religious leaders. The President, who cordially talked with the youth, also listened attentively to their requests.

Speaking about the University of Batticaloa set up under the patronage of Mr. Hisbulla, the President said that it is expected to continue as a private university under the rules and regulations of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and, there is a clear decision regarding the curriculum maintained by the university.

The President also noted that a separate Pradeshiya Sabha meeting has been convened in the village of Saindamardu and discussed the issue with the relevant authorities. Following the incident, the President visited the site of the bomb blast in Saindamardu area on April 26th and inspected the site.Minister Mr. Daya Gamage, Member of Parliament Mr. Angajan Ramanadhan and provincial public representatives, Defence Secretary, General Shantha Koottegoda, Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Deputy PIG C.D. Wickramarathne, Eastern Commander, Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Heads of Security Forces, Eastern Provincial Council Heads and Government Officials were also present at this meeting.