50 camouflages seized Tennekumbura

Island-wide search operations yesterday discovered several potential threats to national security.

Kekirawa

Sri Lankan Army inspected an abandoned well in Kekirawa and discovered a sword and several knives. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

Tennekumbura

A search operation in Tennekumbura led to the discovery of four swords, fifty uniforms resembling military uniforms (camouflage) and a stock of fabric similar to camouflages. Five individuals were arrested under suspicion. The suspects are to be produced before the courts today(May 09).

Galle

Eleven swords were discovered at a house in Richmond Hill, Galle during a search operation conducted by the Police Special Crimes Investigations Division. Police stated the discovered swords were manufactured in Italy. One suspect had been arrested under suspicion. The suspect is to be produced before the courts today(May 09).

Kuliyapitiya

Residents of Ganangamuwa, Kuliyapitiya informed the Army about a suspicious parcel found in a lorry which was used to transport sand to a house in the area. Following the insepction of the parcel, a hand grenade was found inside the parcel