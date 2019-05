Private Catholic schools are expected to reopen for the second term on the 14th of May, says His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.Speaking at a press conference held today (09), Cardinal Ranjith said, however, reopening private Catholic schools could be postponed until after the Vesak Poya day if any emergency situation is to arise.He further commented that Sunday services at churches will also be conducted as usual starting from next Sunday depending on the country’s security.