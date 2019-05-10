Don’t use present situation to achieve petty political agendas - President

President Maithripala Sirisena said certain statements made by a few persons to achieve petty political gain have become a hindrance to the process of building national reconciliation while freeing the country from the challenge of terrorism.The President made these remarks during a meeting held with representatives of the Muslim Civil Organizations including the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, at the Presidential Secretariat, on Wednesday.

President Sirisena said the responsibility of all the citizens who love the country should be to fulfill their respective responsibilities towards creating a peaceful environment where all the citizens of the country could live freely, while understanding the actual situation and the issues, but not to raise their voices in order to get narrow political gains.

The President further said that even though criticisms are necessary, those criticisms should be fair and unprejudiced. President Sirisena pointed out that as a multi-religious country we should not cause inconvenience to any follower of a particular religion. The President requested everybody who raise their voices regarding the prevailing situation in the country in Parliament or in society, to do it with a understanding.

The representatives of the civil Muslim organizations stated that they would not consider the brutal terrorists who were involved in the killing innocent people, as Muslims, and that they vehemently condemn extremism and terrorism. They further added that they would give the maximum possible support to the Security Forces to eliminate terrorism.

They requested not to look at each and every Muslim as terrorists. They told the President that the advent of some brutal terror groups as Muslim terrorists has left them humiliated.

They also requested maximum punishments for all the terrorists who have destroyed lives. They told the President that they, as the Muslim community, have been saddened by the confiscation of some Islamic books which has no connection to terrorism.

They further discussed on the generalising the knowledge of the Quran and other Islamic doctrines to society, while drawing attention to clarify that the Islamic Educational Institutions are carried out fulfilling the recommendations, and building the mindsets of children to condemn extremism.

These representatives further demonstrated that certain groups of interested parties humiliate communities through “racist remarks” spread through social media. They further urged the President to take measures against the people who are trying to get accomplished narrow political opinions in this moment.

The efficient programme launched under the supervision of President Maithripala Sirisena to tackle terrorism was also appreciated by the Muslim delegation.

Western Province Governor Azath Salley, MP Faizer Mustapha, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne and acting IGP C.D. Wickramarathne along with representatives from over 40 Muslim organisations were among the participants