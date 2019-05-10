PM briefs Mahanayake Theras of govt.’s plans after terror attacks

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who called on the Malwatte and Asigiriya prelates at their respective aramayas in Kandy received their blessings and discussed the current situation in the country in detail with them yesterday.

The Premier called on the Most Ven. Thibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatte chapter and received his blessings and thereafter called on the Most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter and received his blessings.

The Prime Minister who discussed the Easter Sunday terror attacks and the country’s economy and the political situation with the two prelates, informed them about the future steps to be taken by the government.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister called on the Most Ven. Napane Pemasiri Mahanayake Thera of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya and Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter and received their blessings.