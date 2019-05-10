Revised security arrangements at BIA

Sri Lanka Air Force has announced the new arrangements made to facilitate the passengers arriving and departing the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The SLAF has taken this measure as the passengers were inconvenienced because of the enhanced security checks implemented since the 21st of April.

Passengers arriving on flights and passengers arriving for flights had to walk a considerable distance after disembarking from their vehicles or before boarding their vehicles due to the fact that the SLAF was compelled to prohibit the entrance of vehicular traffic to the airport entrances, the release said.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to facilitate the entrance of vehicles to the respective gates for drop off and pick up of passengers and to minimize the distance that passengers have to walk with their baggage.“The airport taxi service will also commence at the arrivals terminal exit. Any passenger wishing to avail of such will be able to book at the terminal and board it just outside,” the announcement further said. Any passenger arriving at the airport is also able to consult any airport or Air Force official for further information about the new arrangements, the SLAF says.