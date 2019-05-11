Rs 47 MN compensations for Easter Sunday terror victims

The ministry’s Office for Reparations rushed through compensations for death victims based on reports from Divisional Secretaries, Judicial Medical Officers and Coroners, he said. What the families of the deceased victims had received is a part payment, not the full compensation payment, which is Rs 1 million in total, Sivagnanasothy said. The Office for Reparations expects to pay out full compensation claims after it has received relevant death certificates of the victims.

The most families of deceased victims had yet to furnish death certificates for the persons declared killed in the bombings, he said. The ministry has received 266 cases claiming death compensations and 407 cases claiming compensations for injuries. Sivagnanasothy said those who suffered injuries will be paid up to Rs 500 000 depending on the nature, the disability based on a medical certificate issued by a government medical offers, and also on loss of income suffered by him due to his or her wounds.