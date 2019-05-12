May 12, 2019

    ICC charges cricket analyst Jayasundara under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

    Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sanath Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket, with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Jayasundara has been provisionally suspended on Saturday (May 11) with immediate effect. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.

    Jayasundara has been charged under Article 2.1.3 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for "offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match" or in the in the alternative under Article 2..1.1 for "contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match.
    "Jayasundara has been charged under Article 2.4.7 for "obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code." The ICC said it will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

