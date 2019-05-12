ICC charges cricket analyst Jayasundara under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Jayasundara has been charged under Article 2.1.3 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for "offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match" or in the in the alternative under Article 2..1.1 for "contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match.

"Jayasundara has been charged under Article 2.4.7 for "obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code." The ICC said it will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.