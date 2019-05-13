President leaves to attend conference on Asian Civilizations

President Maithripala Sirisena has left the island this morning to China to attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing. Local media reports said the President with a 27-member delegation left the Bandaranayake International Airport this morning.

The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations will be held from May 15 to 22 in Beijing, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the event and deliver a keynote speech.More than 2,000 government officials and representatives of various circles from 47 Asian countries and other countries outside the region will attend the opening ceremony and forums.

Presidential Secretariat has earlier confirmed that President Sirisena will be visiting China from May 14 to 16 and he would be meeting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping on Tuesday.