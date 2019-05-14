Extend fullest cooperation to Police, Security Forces - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe while vowing to take stern action against those responsible for unleashing violence, yesterday appealed to the public to extend their fullest cooperation to the Police and Security Forces to maintain peace. He said that certain elements attempted to create disturbances in some areas in the North Western Province and a few incidents were reported from some other areas too.

The Prime Minister added that the Security Forces and the Police have managed to bring the situation under control. “Those who are behind these incidents are aiming at inconveniencing the Security Forces and the Police and destabilising the country,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said that the Security Forces and the Police have been given full authority to act against those who violate the Emergency regulations and curfew.

“The country will not be stable, if peace does not prevail in the country due to communal violence. The security agencies will also face impediments in conducting investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks, if this trends continues further,” he said.