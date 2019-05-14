Urgent need to provide quick solution to country’s current crisis - Asgiriya Chief Prelate

Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanaratana Thera said yesterday that there is an urgent need to provide a quick and appropriate solution to the country’s current crisis. “The future impacts of this problem may be devastating, if the authorities do not quickly respond to the prevailing crisis,” the Asgigiya Mahanayake Thera said.

Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thera making a special statement on the current situation in the country said yesterday that forming a broad coalition and understanding between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would definitely help end the present crisis. Therefore, they must work together to eliminate the problematic situation despite various differences,” the Asgiriya Chief Prelate added.

The Maha Sanga and other professionals and intellectuals in the country had warned of the emerging tide of violent extremism on several occasions for a long time. The present crisis should be solved without further delay,” the Asgiriya Mahanayake Thera added.