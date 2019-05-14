Cardinal dismayed over suggestion to assume political role

The Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith issuing a statement expressed dismay over certain suggestions that he should be entrusted political responsibilities due to the current situation in the country in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday suicide attacks. “I am a Catholic Priest and as the Archbishop my sole intention is to dedicate myself to religious and spiritual service.

“I have immense love and respect for this country, its people and our culture. “Therefore, I assure you that my only intention is to dedicate myself to spiritual service to protect the country, people and culture and beyond that I have no other motive. “My only politics is to serve my people and my God and I have absolutely no desire to promote any politician or political party and neither do I have any intention of taking on any political position.

I am greatful to all those who made such suggestions placing their trust in me. “However, I earnestly request that such suggestions be stopped immediately, as I have absolutely no desire in such positions for I have dedicated my life to my god and my people.”