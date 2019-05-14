Cardinal dismayed over suggestion to assume political role

“I have immense love and respect for this country, its people and our culture. “Therefore, I assure you that my only intention is to dedicate myself to spiritual service to protect the country, people and culture and beyond that I have no other motive. “My only politics is to serve my people and my God and I have absolutely no desire to promote any politician or political party and neither do I have any intention of taking on any political position.
I am greatful to all those who made such suggestions placing their trust in me. “However, I earnestly request that such suggestions be stopped immediately, as I have absolutely no desire in such positions for I have dedicated my life to my god and my people.”