The island-wide police curfew which was imposed last night has been lifted at 4 am this morning (14), stated the Police Media Division, issuing a release. However, the curfew imposed on the North Western Province is still in effect, stated the Police. The curfew affecting the Gampaha police division has been lifted at 6 am today.

Police curfew was implemented in Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya, Dummalasuriya, Rasnayakapura, and Kobeigane areas and in Hettipola last afternoon. The curfew was imposed in several areas under the North Western police division following unrest in Kuliyapitya on the 12th May which saw attacks on shops and property in the area.

According to Police Media Spokesperson, the shops in the area had been attacked with stones and the police curfew was imposed on the whole province to curtail these attacks.