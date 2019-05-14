Army assures stern action against troublemakers

We will ensure that the country will not be getting back to a situation of violent activities and the violence in terms of radicalization and the terrorists. Please ensure that you do not get involved in such incidents or any activities which are not legal at all and the Armed Forces are not hesitant to use the power to curb and curtail and contain the situation. Armed Forces are powerful enough in this country to ensure there won’t be an escalation of violence in any part of the island. We have deployed the Army, Navy and Air Force in assistance to the Police to bring the law and order into a controlled situation. I humbly request the youth in the areas not to get involved in that and get entangled with the Armed Forces where we are ready to use our powers.”
Namal Kumara-Amith Weerasinghe arrested
-
The Leader of Maha Sohon Balakaya Amith Weerasinghe and the Director of Anti-Corruption Movement Namal Kumara have been arrested.Reportedly, the arrests have been made today (14) by a special police team, stated the Police Media Spokesperson. Amith Weerasinghe has been arrested at Theldeniya while Namal Kumara was arrested at Warakapola.