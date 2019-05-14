Army assures stern action against troublemakers

In the wake of reported violence in some areas, the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake in a hard-hitting statement announces that the armed forces would not hesitate to use minimum or maximum force to stem any violence.

Here is the full text of his speech;

“After incidents occurred yesterday in the North Western Province especially starting from Chilaw went up to Kuliyapitiya, Hettipola and in that area, we had to impose curfew in the course of last evening, dark hours. There had been incidents where some youth were involved in damaging and destroying properties. So, I as Army Commander request here and the same time warn anyone who has planned to destroy or dishonor the orders given by the government or the Armed Forces, that we will take stern action, I say again we will take stern action to apprehend, arrest and even to fire and use minimum or maximum powers are given under emergency.