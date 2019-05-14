May 14, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    political Current Affairs

    Army assures stern action against troublemakers

    May 14, 2019
    Army assures stern action against troublemakers

    In the wake of reported violence in some areas, the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake in a hard-hitting statement announces that the armed forces would not hesitate to use minimum or maximum force to stem any violence.

    Here is the full text of his speech;

    “After incidents occurred yesterday in the North Western Province especially starting from Chilaw went up to Kuliyapitiya, Hettipola and in that area, we had to impose curfew in the course of last evening, dark hours. There had been incidents where some youth were involved in damaging and destroying properties. So, I as Army Commander request here and the same time warn anyone who has planned to destroy or dishonor the orders given by the government or the Armed Forces, that we will take stern action, I say again we will take stern action to apprehend, arrest and even to fire and use minimum or maximum powers are given under emergency.

    We will ensure that the country will not be getting back to a situation of violent activities and the violence in terms of radicalization and the terrorists. Please ensure that you do not get involved in such incidents or any activities which are not legal at all and the Armed Forces are not hesitant to use the power to curb and curtail and contain the situation. Armed Forces are powerful enough in this country to ensure there won’t be an escalation of violence in any part of the island. We have deployed the Army, Navy and Air Force in assistance to the Police to bring the law and order into a controlled situation. I humbly request the youth in the areas not to get involved in that and get entangled with the Armed Forces where we are ready to use our powers.”

    Namal Kumara-Amith Weerasinghe arrested

    -
    The Leader of Maha Sohon Balakaya Amith Weerasinghe and the Director of Anti-Corruption Movement Namal Kumara have been arrested.Reportedly, the arrests have been made today (14) by a special police team, stated the Police Media Spokesperson. Amith Weerasinghe has been arrested at Theldeniya while Namal Kumara was arrested at Warakapola.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 13:07
    « 'Towards an environmental friendly nation' Exibition begins today Tomorrow 12 hour water cut in Gampaha area »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya