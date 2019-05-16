President returns from China

President Maithripala Sirisena returned to the island following his official visit to China to attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC). The President and his delegation arrived in the island early this morning (16) .

President Sirisena met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his official visit. The President also addressed the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, which was held in Beijing on Wednesday (15th) morning.The first session of the International Conference was held in Beijing under the patronage of Chinese President Xi Jingping, with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena as a special invitee.

More than two thousand delegates and leaders of forty seven countries attended the summit. The conference aims to discuss the Asian civilizations in the interest of safeguarding mutual trust and respect among the people of the world for the sake of humanity. The conference will be held in Beijing until April 22nd 2019.