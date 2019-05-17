Majority of Zahran group nabbed - State Defence Minister

A majority of the Zahran group linked to the Easter Sunday terror attacks have been arrested by the Security Forces and Police and the rest will be apprehended soon, State Defence and Media Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said Since the first attack, all security measures had been taken to restore normalcy in the country. But the disturbances which occurred in Minuwangoda on Monday proved that certain sinister forces were attempting to achieve their petty aims, taking cover behind the Easter Sunday incidents, he said.

The State Minister disclosed these facts at a meeting at the Minuwangoda Divisional Secretariat auditorium after an inspection tour of Minuwangoda following Monday’s incidents. Earlier State Minister Wijewardene inspected the mosque and business institutions damaged during the incidents.

He said the government was making an earnest endeavour to wipe out fundamentalist terrorism and restore normalcy in the country. As such, the public too should extend their fullest cooperation to the Armed Forces and Police in this effort. The government on its part would never allow anyone to disrupt communal amity or foment instability.

During the meeting, Minuwangoda Divisional Secretary Lakmini Gunatilleke tabled a report about the property damage caused by Monday’s incidents in Minuwangoda town. She said 12 houses, 61 places of business, one place of religious worship and nine vehicles had been damaged.

State Minister Wijewardene instructed the Divisional Secretary and other officials to obtain assessment reports on the damage and expedite compensation payments to the affected persons. State Finance Minister Eran Wickremaratne, Deputy Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Minister Edward Gunasekara, Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna, Provincial Council member Royce Fernando and Minuwangoda UC Opposition Leader Srimal Marasinghe were also present.