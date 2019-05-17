U.S. reiterates strong support for Sri Lanka's fight against terrorism

The United States reiterated its strong support for Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism when Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana met with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Washington on Thursday.

During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States' condemnation of the attacks that Sri Lanka suffered last month, which also killed five Americans, and strong U.S. support for Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism, the State Department said in a statement.