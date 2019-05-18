762 inmates granted Presidential Pardon for Vesak

President Maithripala Sirisena has granted presidential pardon to762 inmates detained over minor offences today (18), in view of the Vesak Poya Day. The ceremony granting pardon for the prisoners was held at the Welikada Prison Grounds this morning.

736 male detainees and 28 female detainees from 30 prisons across the country, including 117 inmates of the Welikada Prison, 62 inmates from the Pallekele Open Prison, 55 from the Mahara Prison, 50 from Anuradhapura Prison, and 53 inmates from the Pallansena Prison, were released under presidential pardon.

Addressing the ceremony, President Sirisena appealed to the inmates who were granted pardon for Vesak to refrain from committing such offences again. The President emphasized that he bears the responsibility for their release of these inmates, and the blame would be put on him for granting them pardon if the released inmates engage in crimes after stepping back into the society.