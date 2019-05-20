The nation honours its fallen heroes

This year’s national war hero commemoration ceremony, ‘Uththama Pranama - 2019’, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Battaramulla War Heroes Monument, last evening. The nation also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the war victory and paid floral tributes to the fallen war heroes of the tri-forces and police.

Organised by the Ranaviru Seva Authority (RSA), the ceremony commenced with multi-religious observances conducted by the clergy, including Most Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thera. RSA Chairman Rtd. Major General Janmika Liyanage greeted the invitees and the participants, where a large gathering including disabled war heroes and family members of the fallen soldiers participated.

President Sirisena paid the first floral tribute to the war hero monument. He was followed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, State Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene, Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, commanders of the tri-forces, the acting IGP, and the Civil Security Department DG.