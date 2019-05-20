Navy too commemorates its fallen

In concurrence with the National War Heroes’ Commemoration, a remembrance ceremony presided by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva was held to commemorate the naval war heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland, at the War Heroes’ Monument at Welisara, yesterday morning.

During the ceremony, the Commander of the Navy offered floral tributes at the War Heroes’ Monument as a mark of respect to the fallen war heroes and observed two-minute silence in recognition of their great sacrifices for the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the motherland.

Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, Director Generals, senior officers from the Naval Headquarters and a host of officers and sailors from the Western Naval Command were also present on the occasion.

Naval War heroes’ remembrance ceremony in the Eastern Naval Area presided by the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe. Commemoration of the war heroes in the Mailapitiya war memorial was held with the participation of Officers and other ranks representing Tri Forces, Sri Lanka Police, Civil Defence force, family members of War Heroes and large number of civilians.