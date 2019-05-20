Army Chief requests parents to send children to schools

Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake today requested parents to send their children to schools from tomorrow saying the security had been ensured in the country.He said though special security measures had been taken at schools to commence the second term, most parents did not send their children to school due to rumours.
He said that providing security to schools was the priority of Police and the tri-forces. “All steps have been taken to provide security to schools. Therefore, I request parents to sent their children to schools from tomorrow without any fear,” the Commander said.