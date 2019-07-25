Navy apprehends 04 Indian fishers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters

The apprehension was made by a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off the Kovilam Lighthouse. The group of Indian fishermen had been fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters by the time the apprehension was made. The apprehended persons and their trawler being subsequently handed over to a craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and they were escorted to the naval base SLNS Elara.

These fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward action, after a medical examination.

As a result of continuous patrols conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy, the number of Indian fishing trawlers that are trespassing the Sri Lankan territorial waters has significantly reduced. Further, the Navy will continue to utilize its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen as well as the preservation of fish stocks in island’s territorial waters.