July 25, 2019
    July 25, 2019
    Navy apprehends 04 Indian fishers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters

    Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 04 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler belonging to them for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters  yesterday (24th June 2019). 

     

    The apprehension was made by a Fast Attack Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off the Kovilam Lighthouse. The group of Indian fishermen had been fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters by the time the apprehension was made. The apprehended persons and their trawler being subsequently handed over to a craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and they were escorted to the naval base SLNS Elara.

    These fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward action, after a medical examination.

    As a result of continuous patrols conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy, the number of Indian fishing trawlers that are trespassing the Sri Lankan territorial waters has significantly reduced. Further, the Navy will continue to utilize its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen as well as the preservation of fish stocks in island’s territorial waters.

