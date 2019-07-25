Third (3rd) expert level Staff Talks between Sri Lanka-Pakistan navies held in Colombo



Commencing the proceedings of the first day, Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle welcomed the Pakistan Navy delegation. During the two days of dialogue, the Sri Lankan delegation comprising 13 officers was headed by Director Naval Operations, Commodore Sanjeewa Dias. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy delegation was led by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Operational Plans, Commodore Khyber Zaman TI (M).



The 3rd Navy to Navy Staff Talks conducted in a cordial and friendly manner highlighting the importance of mutual relationships and further strengthening the bilateral cooperation. Mementos were also exchanged between the two delegation heads to signify the importance of this occasion.