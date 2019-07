Cabinet approval has been granted to recruit 5000 unemployed internal graduates as the first phase of this project and 15,000 graduates as the second phase.



However, still there are 1800 vacancies in the first phase and 15000 vacancies in the second phase.



These 16,800 vacancies are filled by the graduates recruited according to their year of graduation, from 2012 to 2016.



The cabinet of Ministers considered the facts presented by Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs.

- Dailynews