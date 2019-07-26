Kalu Ganga project ready to perform its duties – President

The Kalu Ganga project, the next huge reservoir of the Moragahakanda project can be completed by next month and can be bestowed with the people, President Maithripala Sirisena said.

The construction work of Wayamba canal which supply water to north west, the Upper Elahera canal which provide water to North and the Minipe canal will has also been expedited, President said.

The President made these comments at the launch of “Mahaweli – the River of Reconciliation” and “Mahaweli after 95” books.

The Mahaweli Development Project. which served the nation for four decades will continue to fertile our land for many more years said the President adding that he was fortunate to take the lead to complete the Moragahakanda project as the largest agricultural development project of the country.

Addressing the gathering President added that he has witnessed the struggle of the farmers for water and land. Moragahakanda provides solution to a long- standing issue faced by our farmers. President paid his gratitude to all those who contributed their fair share to realize his dream of the successful completion of this project.

‘Mahaweli after 95’ was written as a historical documents containing information about the Mahaweli project from 1995 – 2010. The journey of the Mahaweli river which runs through North Central, North and East as well as North Western provinces fulfilling needs of Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim communities includes in ‘Mahaweli – the River of Reconciliation’.

Water Management Specialist Dr. M. U. A. Tennakook delivered the key note address.

The two books were presented to the President by the Chairman of Sri Lanka Foundation Sarath Kongahage and the chief editor K. Ariyatunga.

Mps Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, P. Dayaratne, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Shantha Banadara and several others who worked closely with the Mahaweli Project, Secretary to the President Uadaya R. Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissanayake, several government officials, academics, artists and university students were among the large gathering at the launch.