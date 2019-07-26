Aloe vera plants transported without permit seized by Navy

Naval personnel apprehended 02 persons for transporting aloe vera plants without permit, during a search conducted in the seas off Pesalei this morning (24th July 2019).

Naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command, during a search conducted in the seas off Pesalei in Mannar, held these 02 suspects for transporting these aloe vera plants via sea route by a dinghy. Along with the suspects approximately 618kg of aloe vera plants which were in 22 sacks have been found by the Navy.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Pesaalei in Mannar, aged 32 and 47. The apprehended persons together with aloe vera plants and dinghy were handed over to the Forest Office at Silawathura for further investigation.