July 27, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Japanese Minister of Defence visits SLNS ‘Gajabahu’

    July 27, 2019
    Japanese Minister of Defence visits SLNS ‘Gajabahu’

    Japanese Minister of Defence, Hon. Kenji Harada who is currently in Sri Lanka on an official tour, visited Sri Lanka Navy Ship (SLNS) ‘Gajabahu’ today 26th July 2019. 



    On his arrival, the Japanese minister was accorded a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions and was warmly received to the ship by its Commanding Officer, Captain Rohitha Abeysinghe.

    Subsequently, the ship’s Commanding Officer briefed Hon. Harada about the structure and role of SLNS ‘Gajabahu’. The occasion was also attended by Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Mr. Akira Sugiyama, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, a group of officials from Japan and senior naval officers. Mementoes were also exchanged between the Japanese Defence Minister and Commanding Officer of the ship to signify the importance of this visit. 

    « UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of freedom of association and peaceful assembly on country visit Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Jeddah Celebrates “Esala Poya” Festival »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya