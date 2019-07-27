Japanese Minister of Defence visits SLNS ‘Gajabahu’





On his arrival, the Japanese minister was accorded a Guard of Honour in compliance with naval traditions and was warmly received to the ship by its Commanding Officer, Captain Rohitha Abeysinghe.



Subsequently, the ship’s Commanding Officer briefed Hon. Harada about the structure and role of SLNS ‘Gajabahu’. The occasion was also attended by Ambassador of Japan in Sri Lanka Mr. Akira Sugiyama, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, a group of officials from Japan and senior naval officers. Mementoes were also exchanged between the Japanese Defence Minister and Commanding Officer of the ship to signify the importance of this visit.